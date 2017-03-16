The biggest recruitment event is happening here. So what are you waiting for???

The Speakers at this year’s event includes:
• Mr. Ade Ajayi: Director Marketing and Operations Microsoft Nigeria Ltd
• Mrs. Omomene Odike: CEO U-Connect Human Resources Ltd& Gr8jobsng
• Mrs. Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli: Founder Leap Africa
• Mr. Anthony Oguike: CEO Future Concerns Ltd
• Mr. Obinna Ekezie: CEO Wakanow
Qualified candidates will be shortlisted for available roles at the event from entry level to mid management positions.
Interested participants must apply on the Gr8jobsng platform via http://gr8jobs.info/candidate_form.php to be invited for this exclusive event.
This event is brought to you by Gr8Jobsng (www.gr8jobsng.com) the no 1 online recruitment platform in Africa in collaboration with Microsoft Nigeria.
