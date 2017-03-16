 The biggest recruitment event is happening here. So what are you waiting for??? | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 16 March 2017

The biggest recruitment event is happening here. So what are you waiting for???

Following the success of the 2016 “Recruitment Day” which held on the 3rd and 4th of November 2016, Microsoft and Gr8jobsng partner once again and for the second edition of the “Recruitment Day” for 2017 to boost youth employment in Nigeria.
The Speakers at this year’s event includes:
 Mr. Ade Ajayi: Director Marketing and Operations Microsoft Nigeria Ltd
• Mrs. Omomene Odike: CEO U-Connect Human Resources Ltd& Gr8jobsng
• Mrs. Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli: Founder Leap Africa
• Mr. Anthony Oguike: CEO Future Concerns Ltd
• Mr. Obinna Ekezie: CEO Wakanow

Qualified candidates will be shortlisted for available roles at the event from entry level to mid management positions.

Interested participants must apply on the Gr8jobsng platform via http://gr8jobs.info/candidate_form.php to be invited for this exclusive event.

This event is brought to you by Gr8Jobsng (www.gr8jobsng.com) the no 1 online recruitment platform in Africa in collaboration with Microsoft Nigeria.

