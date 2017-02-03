The accountants responsible for the 2017 #OscarFail have been banned from the event

Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz are the PricewaterhouseCoopers employees who were responsible for the biggest Academy Awards flop of all time and they won't make the mistake again because they've been booted from working future Oscars.
The film academy president says Brian and Ruiz have been permanently relieved of their duties of handing out the award envelopes.
As seen in photos and the viral video, Brian was the guy who handed Warren Beatty the wrong envelope for Best Picture, possibly because he was distracted while tweeting.
Brian and Martha are still keeping their jobs with PWC and won't face any further punishment.
