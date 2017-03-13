Thandie Newton reveals she prefers acting nude to dressing in provocative costumes

The star actress of Half of a Yellow Sun, Thandie Newton, is starring in a new series called Westworld and in one of the scenes, she appeared totally naked but she doesn't seem to mind going nude. In fact, she revealed that acting in the nude makes her feel liberated and also led to her being treated respectfully, while acting in the busty costume brought about a kind of unwanted, lewd attention on set.
"I found myself more empowered naked than I did with the saloon outfit on," she said. "I was more comfortable naked because the costume was the most potent objectification of a woman, with the boobs pushed right up, the tiny waist. It’s an invitation for sex. The fishnet tights, the little heels with the laces... It’s all about sensuality. It’s about eroticism. It’s about "Look, but don’t touch".
"It’s all there to make the invitation for sex as provocative as possible and then the promise of satisfaction is practically just there."
Thandie has come to be comfortable in her skin after suffering from Bulimia while at Cambridge university. Recalling the experience, she said:
"I was not perceived as the person that boys wanted to go out with. And that has a very strong effect on a young girl. I was lying in bed and I remember feeling my heart against my ribcage. Because my ribs were so close to my skin it was like my heart was coming out. I thought: 'F***, I’m going to die'."
Thandie wore the frilly, figure-clinging, busty costumes for her sex worker robot character, Maeve Millay. She was covered up to a large extent in the get-up but she revealed that she feels like a sex object in them. Curiously, she doesn't feel the same way when acting fully naked.
