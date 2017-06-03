Testimony: Woman claims pastor's anointing oil changed her baby's gender from boy to girl

A woman, who wanted a baby girl shared her testimony at the ongoing Sunday service at the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, Pretoria, led by wealthy Malawian pastor, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri. See post below:
"My baby girl is a miracle baby... A lady from Botswana steps forward to testify on behalf of her sister, who was seven months pregnant and was believing God for a baby girl. She narrates that the doctor scanned and told her that she is carrying a baby boy. Her sister was disappointed because she already has two sons and was hoping for a baby girl.
I came as an International Visitor and Major 1 gave me a gift of the anointing oil.
When I arrived home I gave my sister the anointing oil and in faith my sister applied the anointing oil declaring that the God of Major 1 must change the gender of the unborn baby that she was carrying to change from a baby boy to a baby girl.
On the day that she was giving birth the doctors were shocked as they saw a baby's gender had changed from a male to female.
And when her father heard of what had happened, he changed from going to the sangomas and he followed them to pray to the God of Major 1.
Wherever you are something is turning around in the mighty name of Jesus."
