Terror attack in Germany as axe wielding man leaves seven injured

The attack happened at the city's main train station, Düsseldorf Hauptbahnhof, when the 36-year-old attacker reportedly jumped out of a train and began to attack people indiscriminately.
When the police arrived at the station, the suspect tried to flee by running towards a nearby underground station from where he proceeded to jump from a bridge, but he was unsuccessful and got injured in the process. He has been arrested by German anti-terror police and is currently being treated at the hospital.
His victims include three men, a woman, a 13-year-old girl and the two officers earlier mentioned. They are also in hospital receiving treatment. Police released a statement confirming the incident and reassured that no other suspects were at large.
"A person, probably armed with an axe, attacked people at random," police said in a statement. "Seven people were injured, three of them seriously. The suspect appears to have had psychological problems."
Police said the axe has been recovered and officers have closed the station for investigation and were searching the station and its environs.
A station attendant told German newspaper, Bild, that a man had attacked people after jumping off a train.
"We were standing on the track, waiting for the train. The train came, and suddenly someone jumped out with an axe, hit the people. There was blood everywhere. I have experienced a lot, but I have never experienced it," he said.
