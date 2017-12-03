Terrence J's vitiligo is spreading (photos)

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
The worst part is vitiligo gat no cure but the good news is it' not deadly
True. Hope it doesn't affect his TV and acting jobs. He is really good at what he does. List of Rumored Gay Rappers
Fine boy terrance
Post a Comment
3 comments:
The worst part is vitiligo gat no cure but the good news is it' not deadly
True. Hope it doesn't affect his TV and acting jobs. He is really good at what he does.
List of Rumored Gay Rappers
Fine boy terrance
Post a Comment