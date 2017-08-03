Teenager arrested after police arrive his home to find him with his mother's severed head and a bloody knife

He made the call to the police at about 1 p.m. on Monday and the police arrived some minutes later to find him walking out of the house, carrying a butcher's knife in one hand and his mother's head in the other.
He voluntarily placed the severed head on the floor and gave himself up to be arrested.
35-year-old slain Yesenia Funez Beatriz Machado had four children. Oliver was the deceased's oldest son. Two younger children were in the house at the time of the crime but were not harmed. The third was at school.
A neighbour told how he passed by the scene later and saw the police officer wearing a very worried look which he would never forget:
"He just looked like he was just blown away. I mean, he was just in terror, he was so upset," the neighbour said.
Another neighbour said that they saw Machado's husband arrive at the scene, crying so loudly that everyone around the neighbourhood could hear him.
ABC 11 reported that Oliver has been charged with first-degree murder and could appear in court as quickly as Tuesday. Officers told reporters that they could not say how many times Funez's mother had been stabbed before her head was chopped off.
