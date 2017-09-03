Teebee back from Hiatus with new afropop banger: Alagbon!

Teebee is a Biochemistry graduate who started producing music during his undergraduate days at LadokeAkintola University of Technology in Ogbomoso. He declares his unwavering passion for music since entering the music scene in 2009 with his first and only single, ‘Gbadun u die’.
After a few years of break, Teebee is back with this Afro beats track produced by KrizBeat. In comparison to ‘Gbadun U Die’, the soft crooner takes on a more refined approach with ‘Alagbon’. The rhythm of the track is effortless yet, it hits the spot. The track lingers long after it’s played and you can’t help but hum along with it.
Don’t take my word for it. Have a listen for yourself!
