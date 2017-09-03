 Teebee back from Hiatus with new afropop banger: Alagbon! | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 9 March 2017

Teebee back from Hiatus with new afropop banger: Alagbon!

Teebee’s Alagbon is that feel good tune we’ve all been craving given all the chaos that has been taking place in our beloved country. Alagbon is that track that will have you forgetting your troubles and gyrating in no time.
Teebee is a Biochemistry graduate who started producing music during his undergraduate days at LadokeAkintola University of Technology in Ogbomoso. He declares his unwavering passion for music since entering the music scene in 2009 with his first and only single, ‘Gbadun u die’.


After a few years of break, Teebee is back with this Afro beats track produced by KrizBeat. In comparison to ‘Gbadun U Die’, the soft crooner takes on a more refined approach with ‘Alagbon’. The rhythm of the track is effortless yet, it hits the spot.  The track lingers long after it’s played and you can’t help but hum along with it.

Don’t take my word for it. Have a listen for yourself!

https://t.co/qW29hLl6Cr

