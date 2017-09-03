TBT: 5 songs that make Fela immortal

Fela Anikulapo Kuti personifies the African spirit, the same spirit that drove cave men from the rocks of East Africa to populate the world. It is the spirit of freedom, fairness and liberty that made Fela the kind of cultural and political icon without which a race dissolves on its own juice to oblivion.
Fela allowed neither expectation nor boundary to define this spirit. Born to upper middle class parents he was sent to London for medical studies. He switched to music.
