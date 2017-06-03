 Tboss' Family thanks Big Brother Naija for setting rules to protect each & every housemate | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 6 March 2017

Tboss' Family thanks Big Brother Naija for setting rules to protect each & every housemate

It is no longer breaking news that Big Brother Naija contestant, Kemen, was disqualified from the game before the eviction show on Sunday, after being found guilty of molesting Tboss while she slept at night.  Her family, through her sister, Goldie, has now thanked the organizers for protecting every housemate. The statement read:

"I @miss_goldilocks I'm grateful for the love and support TBoss got this week. Thanks to you all she was saved. It is a great day to be thankful to God for his blessings. I wanted also to say thank you to Big Brother Naija 2017 for setting rules to protect each and every housemate. Most might feel the punishment was harsh. But what is wrong can never be right. Big Brother is entertainment but at no moment is it Ok to feel unsafe. We as women have the right to say no at any moment. And keeping quiet is not an option. We speak up for what is right and we don't hide behind what people expect. We her family are grateful for protecting TBoss and wish every housemate success. We wish success also to Kemen. May God bless your week."
Posted by at 3/06/2017 07:05:00 am

4 comments:

Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

Noted!

6 March 2017 at 07:43
Nnenne George said...

Abeg they should pack oneside.. what is it about that stupid show that is morally good?.. is it a married man with kids denying to be married? Or women kissing anybody they like upandan?.. or a married woman denying to be married even with a clear picture evidence of her marriage? That show as a whole should be scrapped.. the only show that will make sense to me is dragon's den or shark tank that will teach our children how to use their brain and come up with something innovating. This one is meaningless. Kpichikom!!!

6 March 2017 at 07:44
Deific said...

Mtchewwwww! Bosh.

6 March 2017 at 07:45
Oghenetega said...

Kemen will trend 4d wrong reason...
Disqualification is a big mess...
He can never get any endorsement by any1 .. Maybe his state ppl fit do am but he screwed up Big time...

6 March 2017 at 07:48

