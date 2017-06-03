"I @miss_goldilocks I'm grateful for the love and support TBoss got this week. Thanks to you all she was saved. It is a great day to be thankful to God for his blessings. I wanted also to say thank you to Big Brother Naija 2017 for setting rules to protect each and every housemate. Most might feel the punishment was harsh. But what is wrong can never be right. Big Brother is entertainment but at no moment is it Ok to feel unsafe. We as women have the right to say no at any moment. And keeping quiet is not an option. We speak up for what is right and we don't hide behind what people expect. We her family are grateful for protecting TBoss and wish every housemate success. We wish success also to Kemen. May God bless your week."
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Monday, 6 March 2017
Tboss' Family thanks Big Brother Naija for setting rules to protect each & every housemate
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 3/06/2017 07:05:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
4 comments:
Noted!
Abeg they should pack oneside.. what is it about that stupid show that is morally good?.. is it a married man with kids denying to be married? Or women kissing anybody they like upandan?.. or a married woman denying to be married even with a clear picture evidence of her marriage? That show as a whole should be scrapped.. the only show that will make sense to me is dragon's den or shark tank that will teach our children how to use their brain and come up with something innovating. This one is meaningless. Kpichikom!!!
Mtchewwwww! Bosh.
Kemen will trend 4d wrong reason...
Disqualification is a big mess...
He can never get any endorsement by any1 .. Maybe his state ppl fit do am but he screwed up Big time...
Post a Comment