Monday, 20 March 2017

Tastee Fried Chicken brings excitement and great taste to Akonwonjo unveils its stunning new look

De Tastee Fried Chicken Limited, the owners of Tastee Fried Chicken are all set to introduce their delicious signature cuisine  to the teeming population of the most  populous Local Government Area in Lagos, Alimosho LGA. The Akowonjo outlet will be the very first Tastee Restaurant to showcase the Brand's exciting and contemporary new look.

As the Foremost QSR brand in the Lagos metropolis, Tastee Fried Chicken has concluded plans to remodel all its outlets in order to improve on their aesthetics and ambience, thereby creating a more welcoming and contemporary environment for its discerning Clientele. The very first TFC outlets to benefit from the  remodeling will include the Victoria island , Ogba , Opebi , Agege and Surulere branches.

The Fabulous Akowonjo outlet is a model of colourful, modern aesthetics and great ambience that will excite and entice  customers and passersby. The beautiful edifice, which promises to be a stunning new addition to the Alimosho landscape, opens to customers today at 144, Akowonjo Road, by Shobo Bus stop, Akowonjo Lagos.


Residents of Akowonjo, Dopemu and environs will no doubt be pleased to finally be able to enjoy the great taste, value and quality for which Tastee Fried Chicken is renowned. New additions to the usual delicious Tastee menu,   such as Moi Moi Elewe, Basmati rice , Rice and Beans , Gigi roll and fish pie will be on offer at the Akowonjo Outlet.


Customers can eat-in, take away and also place orders through the Tastee2u delivery unit for delivery to homes and offices. Tastee2u hotlines are 08075491320, 08075491273.
