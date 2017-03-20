Tastee Fried Chicken brings excitement and great taste to Akonwonjo unveils its stunning new look

As the Foremost QSR brand in the Lagos metropolis, Tastee Fried Chicken has concluded plans to remodel all its outlets in order to improve on their aesthetics and ambience, thereby creating a more welcoming and contemporary environment for its discerning Clientele. The very first TFC outlets to benefit from the remodeling will include the Victoria island , Ogba , Opebi , Agege and Surulere branches.
The Fabulous Akowonjo outlet is a model of colourful, modern aesthetics and great ambience that will excite and entice customers and passersby. The beautiful edifice, which promises to be a stunning new addition to the Alimosho landscape, opens to customers today at 144, Akowonjo Road, by Shobo Bus stop, Akowonjo Lagos.
Residents of Akowonjo, Dopemu and environs will no doubt be pleased to finally be able to enjoy the great taste, value and quality for which Tastee Fried Chicken is renowned. New additions to the usual delicious Tastee menu, such as Moi Moi Elewe, Basmati rice , Rice and Beans , Gigi roll and fish pie will be on offer at the Akowonjo Outlet.
Customers can eat-in, take away and also place orders through the Tastee2u delivery unit for delivery to homes and offices. Tastee2u hotlines are 08075491320, 08075491273.
