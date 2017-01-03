Tanzania backs out of plan to publish 'List of Gays

Deputy Health Minister, Hamisi Kigwangalla on Sunday, February 26, 2017, took to Twitter to announce that the govt is backing out of its plan to publish a list of names of people allegedly selling sex online.
This comes only a week after Gay and pro-gay commenters on Twitter attacked the Minister who had earlier announced that his government was investigating 'homosexuality syndicates' and would arrest and prosecute those involved in the gay sex business. Read here
Reversing his statement, Mr.Kigwangalla wrote on Twitter: 'We cancelled the press conference. We are not going to announce the names of LGBTIs who publicly market themselves for technical reasons.'
