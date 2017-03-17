Tanker driver burns to death in an accident at Ugwu Onyeama, Enugu state (photos)

A tanker driver lost his life after his tanker caught fire along the dreaded Ugwu Onyeama in Enugu state. According to Facebook user, Marycynthia Ogechukwu, the incident happened Thursday night, 16th February 2017.
She wrote;
Black Thursday night! Happened this evening at Ugwuonyeama. The owner of the tanker lives opposite my street. The fire finished him, the fuel and the tanker! Such a sad end of today for his family. RIP!
2 comments:
Oh God ... Ugwu onyeama again... d demon there has sucked plenty pple blood oo
Where re are spiritual fathers n power pastors oo
Eyaa ARIP TO YOU
