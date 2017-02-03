Taking a cue from Rihanna? Kim K kicks off children's charity campaign in Los Angeles

The reality star was joined by Grace Rose, 14, and Saylor Pierson, 6, both former patients of the hospital.
Rose was treated by CHLA for Cystic Fibrosis, while Saylor received care at the hospital because she was born with a heart defect. They are both doing well now, with Saylor now in kindergaten while Rose has created a successful pre-teen clothing line, Rosie G, which helps fund Cystic Fibrosis research.
Together with both girls, Kim rang a ceremonial bell with the two young ladies to officially launch the campaign. At the kick-off event, which was titled Mega Miracle Day, Kim Kardashian spoke about her support for CHLA and why she holds the non-profit close to her heart. She revealed that she has friends whose children have been patients at the hospital.
Participating in this campaign will put Kim among the celebrities getting involved in humanitarian activities, just like Rihanna who is a philanthropist and was on Monday given the Humanitarian of the Year Award by Harvard University.
The Make March Matter campaign brings CHLA together with local businesses who rally community participation to support children’s health. An impressive number of local businesses and corporate organizations have committed to help the hospital exceed its $1million goal for this month
No comments:
Post a Comment