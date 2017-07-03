 Suspected suicide: Young Fulani nomad found hanging from tree in a bush in Bauchi State (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 7 March 2017

Suspected suicide: Young Fulani nomad found hanging from tree in a bush in Bauchi State (photos)

The body of a young Fulani nomad believed to be about 20 years old was spotted hanging from a tree in a bush at Lariye Village in Zaki Local Government Area of Bauchi State at about 11am on Monday, March 6th.
A statement signed by the spokesman for the Bauchi Police Command, SP Haruna Mohammed, said detectives attached to Zaki Division led by the DPO visited the scene, photographed the victim and rushed him to General hospital, Zaki where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, search was conducted on the victim and neither a suicide note nor mark of violence seen. The corpse was deposited at the public mortuary for postmortem examination and efforts are being intensified to establish deceased identity and ascertain actual cause of the incident.
