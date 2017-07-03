A statement signed by the spokesman for the Bauchi Police Command, SP Haruna Mohammed, said detectives attached to Zaki Division led by the DPO visited the scene, photographed the victim and rushed him to General hospital, Zaki where he was confirmed dead on arrival.
Tuesday, 7 March 2017
Suspected suicide: Young Fulani nomad found hanging from tree in a bush in Bauchi State (photos)
