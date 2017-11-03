Subscribers Grab Millions in MTN YafunYafun Promo

Five star prize winners, Stephen Enekwenchi, Joseph Awolope, AbdulhamidMaigadi, Nasiru Aliyu Luggah and Femi Owolabi, won N2m each for their participation in the SMS-based game promo.
Businessmen, Stephen Enekwenchi and Owolabi Femi, were full of gratitude to MTN for the life-changing promo.
They described their winnings as a much needed buffer to their business in the face of economic recession in the country and vowed to plough the money into their business ventures. 10 other subscribers also emerged winners in the N300, 000 naira category while household items like Generating sets, iPhones, Samsung Galaxy A7, Samsung 40 inched LED Television,rained aplenty for a host of other subscribers.
Senior Manager, Customer Relations, Lagos and South West; Mr. Sonny Onyegbula, Senior Manager, Business Development, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mr, NwakucheDurugo;Senior Legal Officer of the commission, MrArinzeEzean; Actuarial Consultant at Alexander Forbes Consultants & Actuaries Limited, Saliu Francisco; Media Planning Manager, MTN Nigeria, ShuaibAbubaka were all there to grace the event.
See Photos:
