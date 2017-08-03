Study, work and live in Australia!

If you’re looking to study at a world leading university, increase your employability AND gain quality work experience after your studies, an Australian university might be the place for you!
To top it all off, the country is home to some of the best student cities in the world!
As the third most popular student destination and one of the safest countries in the world, Australia currently welcomes thousands of Nigerian students to its beautiful shores each year. From the fast-paced big-city life in Sydney and Melbourne, to the beautiful beaches of Queensland and the laid-back lifestyle of Perth, Australia has it all!
With only a 3 year Bachelor degree, and two years of Post-Study Work available for Nigerian students, the return on your investment is very strong! Interested?
Navitas provides undergraduate and postgraduate options for 100s of programmes at 10 public universities across Australia.
With Navitas Australia you can:
• Gain entry to Year 1 with WAEC & NECO C6 and above (skip Foundation!)
• Study Pre-Masters and Masters programmes
• Study on campus from day one
• Have a single student visa to cover the entire study period
• Work in Australia after finishing your studies with the 2 Year Post-Study Work Visa
To find out more and to register to talk to a representative please visit: http://study.navitas.com/vivabase
