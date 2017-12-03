 Study shows that circumcised men perform better in the other room | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 12 March 2017

Study shows that circumcised men perform better in the other room

A study conducted at the University of Chicago has shown that circumcised men enjoy a better sex life. Scientists sent questions to over 360 men six months after their circumcision and then 24 months after and the response is overwhelmingly in favor of circumcision.

Almost all the men - 98 percent - reported being happy with their operation while 95 percent said their female partners were satisfied after the procedure.

67 percent said they enjoyed having sex more since the operation while 94 percent of the men were very satisfied or somewhat satisfied with sex afterwards.
The authors of the study wrote:
'The study confirmed men's long-term satisfaction with the outcome of their voluntary medical male circumcision.'
'It improved sexual pleasure and function for most men and significantly decreased coital injuries.'
The benefits don't stop there, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, circumcising newborn boys have potential medical advantages, primarily related to preventing urinary tract infections (UTIs). Uncircumcised males are at an increased risk of UTIs but the risk is under one percent.

