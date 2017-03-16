Study in the U.S.: Info sessions in Lagos and Abuja!

When choosing to study with us you can:
- Pursue your bachelor’s or master’s degree at one of six top-ranked U.S. universities!Explore study options at:
UMass DartmouthUniversity of New HampshireUniversity of Idaho
- Choose from majors such as:Accounting, Economics, International Business, Management, MarketingCivil, Computer, Mechanical, Energy Engineering, Database Systems, RoboticsPublic Health, Clinical Laboratory Sciences, Health Sciences and many more…
- Take advantage of no SAT/ACT, GMAT/GRE or TOEFL/IELTS for admission!- Gain up to three years of work experience after graduation while learning the professional skills from companies like CISCO, GE, IBM, Oracle, Philips, Procter & Gamble Co.
Meet Kamila to discuss the right opportunity for you at one of two sessions:
LAGOS
Date: Tuesday 21st March 2017
Time: 12.30 – 4.30pm
Place: BCIE Office
Valley View Plaza, 99 Opebi Road
Ikeja, Lagos
ABUJA
Date: Thursday 23rd March 2017
Time: 1.30 – 4.30pm
Place: 24B Djibouti Crescent
Off Freetown Street
Behind Rockview Hotel
Wuse 2, Abuja
Click on the link below to connect with BCIE local representative and register for the session!
