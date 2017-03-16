 Study in the U.S.: Info sessions in Lagos and Abuja! | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 16 March 2017

Study in the U.S.: Info sessions in Lagos and Abuja!

Have you ever dreamed about studying abroad? In the U.S. perhaps? If you have, you probably have a lot of questions. Grab the chance to ask Kamila Szalast all of your questions and find out more about the application and enrolment process. With sessions in both Lagos and Abuja, make sure you don’t miss out!


When choosing to study with us you can:

-        Pursue your bachelor’s or master’s degree at one of six top-ranked U.S. universities!
Explore study options at:
UMass Dartmouth
University of New Hampshire
University of Idaho
-          Choose from majors such as:
Accounting, Economics, International Business, Management, Marketing
Civil, Computer, Mechanical, Energy Engineering, Database Systems, Robotics
Public Health, Clinical Laboratory Sciences, Health Sciences and many more…
-          Take advantage of no SAT/ACT, GMAT/GRE or TOEFL/IELTS for admission!

-          Gain up to three years of work experience after graduation while learning the professional skills from companies like CISCO, GE, IBM, Oracle, Philips, Procter & Gamble Co.

Meet Kamila to discuss the right opportunity for you at one of two sessions:
LAGOS
Date:     Tuesday 21st March 2017
Time:     12.30 – 4.30pm
Place:    BCIE Office
                Valley View Plaza, 99 Opebi Road
Ikeja, Lagos

ABUJA
Date:     Thursday 23rd March 2017
Time:     1.30 – 4.30pm
Place:    24B Djibouti Crescent
                Off Freetown Street
Behind Rockview Hotel
Wuse 2, Abuja


Click on the link below to connect with BCIE local representative and register for the session!
https://navitascolleges.typeform.com/to/qBHkvR
