Study at the University of Leicester in April and enjoy up to 20% tuition fee discount. Application is free!

- The University of Leicester is ranked in the top 1% of universities in the world by THE(Times Higher Education) World University Rankings.
- Leicester continues to be ranked in the top 2% of universities in the world by the QS World University Rankings and is rated 5 stars for excellence.
- A qualification from the University of Leicester could be career changing. It could be the springboard to promotion with your current employer, the platform from which to launch a new career or simply a way to become more effective in your current role
- The Association of Graduate Recruiters has recognised the University of Leicester as the best institution in the UK for its overall strategy to prepare students for the world of work.
- The University is one of the UK’s largest providers of distance learning courses with nearly 2,000 new distance learners joining each year.
HEAD OFFICE, YABA
33, Queens Street,
Off Hughes Avenue,
Herbert Macaulay,
Alagomeji B/stop,
Lagos,
Nigeria.
ABUJA OFFICE
Suite 36, Dansville Plaza,
Plot 859 Gudu District,
(Behind AP Petrol Station),
APO, Abuja,
Nigeria.
PORTHARCOURTOFFICE
23 Mbonu Street,
D/Line Off Aba Road,
Port Harcourt,
Rivers State,
Nigeria.
CAMEROON OFFICE
Rue Drouot,
Next to Emilie Saker Hospital,
Akwa Town,
Douala,
Cameroon.
Telephone:
+234 (0) 818 611 0200
+234 (0) 803 437 4949 Telephone:
+234 (0) 703 787 8755
+234 (0) 705 444 4648 Telephone:
+234 (0) 708 998 8934
+234 (0) 816 633 0102 Telephone:
+237 77 67 28 61
+237 33 18 90 69
Email: info@leadmode.com
www.leadmode.com
Ok Seen!
Awesome
