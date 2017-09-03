Study at FIC (Pathway to Simon Fraser University) free education seminar

Are you a graduate with a degree certificate in Engineering?
Are you looking for a way to increase your chances of obtaining a Canadian study permit?
Take advantage of the opportunity to work and become a permanent resident in Canada by studying at Simon Fraser University (Ranked as the No. 1 comprehensive university and No. 8 overall in Canada, according to the latest Maclean's ranking)
- Come and meet with John Gregory, Marketing Director; FIC, Simon Fraser University, Canada for admission counseling.
- Visa processing services provided by a team of Certified Canadian Immigration Consultants.
- Admissions ongoing for September 2017 start date.
• Study at a high ranking university and live on campus
• Live in one of the safest and most liveable cities in the world
• Eight faculties with over 100 programs
PROGRAMS AVAILABLE
• Engineering Science
• Computer Science
• Communication, Art and Technology
• Communication and Business
• Health Science
• Business Administration
• Arts and Social Sciences
• And many more!
PRE-MBA
• Pre-Master’s in Engineering is also available
ADMISSION REQUIREMENTS
- WAEC/NECO result with minimum of C6 or above in 5 subjects
- Scratch card
- Data page of International Passport
Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Time: 10:00am – 3:00pm
Seminar Venue
MAPLE EDUCATION CANADA INC.
1b, Omorinre Johnson Close
Off Admiralty Way, Beside Sunny Motors
By Lekki 1st roundabout,
Lekki Phase 1
Lagos
Do not miss this opportunity!!!
Register online now and secure your place @ study.navitas.com/maple
For more information, contact: 07034165573 or marketing@mapleeducation.ca
2 comments:
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
Interested me not....
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
Interested me not....
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***
Post a Comment