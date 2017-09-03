 Study at FIC (Pathway to Simon Fraser University) free education seminar | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 9 March 2017

Study at FIC (Pathway to Simon Fraser University) free education seminar

Are you a fresh secondary school leaver between ages 16-21?
Are you a graduate with a degree certificate in Engineering?
Are you looking for a way to increase your chances of obtaining a Canadian study permit?
Take advantage of the opportunity to work and become a permanent resident in Canada by studying at Simon Fraser University (Ranked as the No. 1 comprehensive university and No. 8 overall in Canada, according to the latest Maclean's ranking)
  • Come and meet with John Gregory, Marketing Director; FIC, Simon Fraser University, Canada for admission counseling. 
  • Visa processing services provided by a team of Certified Canadian Immigration Consultants.
  • Admissions ongoing for September 2017 start date.
SFU BENEFITS

•    Study at a high ranking university and live on campus
•    Live in one of the safest and most liveable cities in the world
•    Eight faculties with over 100 programs

PROGRAMS AVAILABLE

•    Engineering Science
•    Computer Science
•    Communication, Art and Technology
•    Communication and Business
•    Health Science
•    Business Administration
•    Arts and Social Sciences
•    And many more!

PRE-MBA
•    Pre-Master’s in Engineering is also available

ADMISSION REQUIREMENTS
  • WAEC/NECO result with minimum of C6 or above in 5 subjects
  • Scratch card
  • Data page of International Passport
Seminar Date:
Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Time: 10:00am – 3:00pm

Seminar Venue
MAPLE EDUCATION CANADA INC.
1b, Omorinre Johnson Close
Off Admiralty Way, Beside Sunny Motors
By Lekki 1st roundabout,
Lekki Phase 1
Lagos

Do not miss this opportunity!!!

Register online now and secure your place @ study.navitas.com/maple

For more information, contact: 07034165573 or marketing@mapleeducation.ca

