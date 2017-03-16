Study abroad through Rosebowl Education Consult LTD

Are you a student or intending to enroll as one? Do you intend to study in Ghana, U.K, Australia, Canada and Hungary??? Then come to Rosebowl Education Consult LTD.
Come let’s support you in charting a pathway to your dream career!!!
At Rosebowl Education Consult LTD, we will partner with you as you embark on this important life journey as what is worth doing at all is worth doing well.
Remember, the choices we make today shapes our tomorrow.
Knowledge is power!!!!!
We also offer PhD services such as;
• Career counseling
• Provide guidance on topic selection for masters and PhD candidates
• Tutoring- face-face, skype, telephone, email and other on-line modes.
• Post graduate research dissertation/thesis review and guidance
• Guide on how to prepare for exams – CoR, AP, viva voce.
APPLY NOW FOR JULY/SEPTEMBER ADMISSION!!!!
For more enquiries contact us @
10 admiralty way(Brasasr’s place),
Lekki phase 1,
Lagos, Nigeria.
(+234) 906 511 9666, (+234) 909 858 9665
2 comments:
Hmmm. Okay.
New Movies Available on afrilix.com.
Live by Night
xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Fences
Collateral Beauty
Fifty Shades Darker
Silence
Man Down
and many more...
Get started for free on afrilix.com
For GuaranteedFixed Match, Call/WhatsApp 08033632664
Congratulations to our VIP premium subscribers and all
our beneficiaries, it's another Great Super Day, Fixed
Match Platform fully ready with Accurate fixed matches to
convert BET into CASH💰, stop wishing others winning
and Achieve Success, Start making MONEY
Post a Comment