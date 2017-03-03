 Students are not animals, even animals should not feed like this- Niger state governor sacks all food masters in all state boarding schools | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Students are not animals, even animals should not feed like this- Niger state governor sacks all food masters in all state boarding schools

Niger state governor, Abu Sani Bello, has ordered the immediate sack of all food masters in all government owned boarding schools in the state. Bello reportedly gave the order when he paid an unscheduled visit to Government Girls Secondary School Tungan Magajiya yesterday.
"Students are not animals, even animals should not feed like this,I will not tolerate such inhumane treatment to students especially"he said
5 comments:

3 March 2017 at 14:27
Anonymous said...

I wonder what came over him, It is not the norm in Nigeria for our leaders to "love your neighbour... . " both in public and private sectors.

3 March 2017 at 14:38
harun said...

Cool..

3 March 2017 at 14:46
tsalz said...

Good

3 March 2017 at 15:08
Owa said...

This is stupid.
Is it the food masters that are in control of the budegt?

What kind of senseless governors do we have? They are the ones that refuse to allocate enough money and they know that between their TESCOM and Principals, bursary etc, the money that gets to the food master is negligible

3 March 2017 at 15:08

