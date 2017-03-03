Students are not animals, even animals should not feed like this- Niger state governor sacks all food masters in all state boarding schools

Niger state governor, Abu Sani Bello, has ordered the immediate sack of all food masters in all government owned boarding schools in the state. Bello reportedly gave the order when he paid an unscheduled visit to Government Girls Secondary School Tungan Magajiya yesterday.
"Students are not animals, even animals should not feed like this,I will not tolerate such inhumane treatment to students especially"he said
I wonder what came over him, It is not the norm in Nigeria for our leaders to "love your neighbour... . " both in public and private sectors.
Cool..
Good
This is stupid.
Is it the food masters that are in control of the budegt?
What kind of senseless governors do we have? They are the ones that refuse to allocate enough money and they know that between their TESCOM and Principals, bursary etc, the money that gets to the food master is negligible
