Student of Imo State university allegedly shot dead in a robbery attack (graphic photo)

A student of Imo State university has allegedly lost his life in a robbery attack. According to the Facebook user, Vitus Nduji, the incident took place at Aladinma Owerri a.k.a IMSU bank gate. He wrote;
"Aladinma Owerri popularly known as Imsu bank gate is at it again... This young man lost his life this night.... Robbers attacked Obama hostel... Shot him.See the graphic photo below...
Just yesterday some security men caught some guys with guns at item Street ikenegbu... I was really impressed with the intelligence of those Prison officers. My people let's be careful... Once they ask if ur phone... My brother, My sister give it to them for peace to reign. Onye di ndu will buy another phone. I and my brother Obi Bright Chinweuba are living witness to this R. I. P bro. God will fight for u..."
5 comments:
Na wao! Rip son
Ije ka!
So sad. May his soul RIP, amen
Them and thier members will meet thier untimely death.
