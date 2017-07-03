'Stop destroying your husband' - singer Felix Duke blasts Emeka Ike's ex-wife

Its obvious that Emeka Ikes ex Wife wants to destroy Emeka. If not, she Would have listing to Emeka's plea. MY plea. Her own family members plea. Emekas family members plea. even the judges plea. All failed. Why? Because she and her sponsor have made up there mind to try to destroy Emeka Ike.
How is it that somebody you have 4 kids for, knelt down for you at the centre of the court room and you still did what you did? Well it is ok. You made up your mind to leave him, but why dont you then just leave this young man in peace? You have gotten the divorce. Why organize a press Conference? You dont have good advisers, if not you would have remembered that you have kids for this man.
So how are you going to erase all the nonsense you and your sponsor put on the internet for your children not to see them in future? To my knowledge i am aware Emeka Ike sponsored you to university, even up to your Masters. I am aware that Emeka Ike too open a Joint account with you, which means he truly loves you.
He doesn't control your spendings. I am also aware that Emeka Ike opened a secondary school for you which you could not manage. Hmmm the white man says if you want to Kill a dog you give the dog a bad name. That is what you are trying to do to my good Friend Emeka Ike.
All i will tell you is that you stop trying to destroy this man. You had your own short comings but he tolerated you. Or you want to tell Nigerians that you are a perfect human being and you didn't have any fault in the marriage? Please madam stop destroying your ex, it is not good for you and your children. You only know today you dont know tomorrow because tomorrow is pregnant.
MY NAME IS FELIX DUKE
POPULARLY KNOW AS MR GOODY GOODY
I DON'T SUPPORT BAD THINGS.
