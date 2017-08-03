 SS3 student dies during school's interhouse sports in Abuja | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 8 March 2017

SS3 student dies during school's interhouse sports in Abuja

Michael Paul Ogbe, a 16-year-old student of ASACS International Staff College in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has died from serious head injuries he sustained af­ter participating in a high jump during his school’s inter-house sports on March 1st.

Michael who is said to be the best science student in his school and the only son of his parents, was rushed to the school's clinic from where he was taken to the Emergency Ward of the Bwari General Hos­pital where he was confirmed dead.



His mother, Mrs Nnenna Ogbe, said she lost her husband when Michael was 4 years old. According to her, Michael is a computer guru who aspired to be a computer security expert in government or a tele­communications company. She said she had started the process of enrolling him in the Kwan­tlem Polytechnic University, Metro Vancouver, BC Cana­da where he was billed to re­sume in September 2017 af­ter his final examiniation.

The bereaved mother says she gave the school a living child but they have given her a dead child in return. She accused the school of negligence and is demanding for justice.

The school is yet to release a statement on this matter.
