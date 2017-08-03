 South Eastern sensational duo of Kool P and Zoro teamed up on new Indigenous flavoured song "Oma Mme" | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 8 March 2017

South Eastern sensational duo of Kool P and Zoro teamed up on new Indigenous flavoured song "Oma Mme"

Ulasi Chigozie Larry aka Kool P is out with his first official single titled “Oma Mme” featuring indigenous rap sensation “Zoro”.

Kool P, who hails from Otolo Nnewi (Nnewi North) in Anambra State, is a Hong Kong based Nigerian Artist. He graduated from Enugu State University (ESUT) where he studied Economics.


The very talented singer, started music at a very tender age and has worked as a Dj In one of China’s favourite club.

Oma Mme is a blend of local rap, highlife sound and Afro rhythm flavored through the powerful vocals of Kool P and awesome rap prowess of Zoro.

Download and watch the teaser to the official video below.

Video directed by @directormattmax drops soon…

Audio download: MyNotjustok - Download Track 


Posted by at 3/08/2017 09:14:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts