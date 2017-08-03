South Eastern sensational duo of Kool P and Zoro teamed up on new Indigenous flavoured song "Oma Mme"

Kool P, who hails from Otolo Nnewi (Nnewi North) in Anambra State, is a Hong Kong based Nigerian Artist. He graduated from Enugu State University (ESUT) where he studied Economics.
The very talented singer, started music at a very tender age and has worked as a Dj In one of China’s favourite club.
Oma Mme is a blend of local rap, highlife sound and Afro rhythm flavored through the powerful vocals of Kool P and awesome rap prowess of Zoro.
Download and watch the teaser to the official video below.
Video directed by @directormattmax drops soon…
Audio download: MyNotjustok - Download Track
