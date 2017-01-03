South African website bans the sales of Donkey to prevent inhumane killings

'Gumtree has decided to ban the sale of all donkeys and mules on the site, not just the hides and byproducts. We hope that this will play a small part in reducing animal cruelty,' the company said.The ban comes after Donkeys were increasingly been slaughtered in the country, with smugglers believed to be exporting the skin to China, where they are being used for medicinal purposes.
Gelatin-rich donkey skin are reportedly used in traditional Chinese medicine to treat ailments such as insomnia, and is also an ingredient in a treatment said to delay menopause in women.
The move was also welcomed by the South Africa's National Council of Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. According to the organization, it would help raise awareness of the slaughter.
'It is a meaningful step in the prevention of cruelty to animals and the protection of them by removing a specific market or forum for those who trade in them or their parts,' the organization said.
No comments:
Post a Comment