South African man: "I use my gun to rob and kill Indians and Whites, join me to rape their kids with AIDS virus"

A Facebook user named Obatala Mcambi is being sought after he posted series of messages inciting hatred on social media. According to the screenshots shared by another Facebook user Shane Dörfling, on Friday, Obatala Mcambi said he uses his guns to kill and rape white and Indian people, adding "Please, fellas, join me, we have to rape their kids with AIDS virus too"
Dörfling said he had reported the post, and no Facebook account could be traced to Mcambi on Saturday. It may have been taken down by Facebook following the complaints.
The authenticity of either the post, the account and the username have not been authenticated, though concerned users have asked that the SA Police Service investigate the matter.
Hen hen, I shall know say this people no dey okay and I hope they arrest him soon. It's a big shame that we help this people out of slavery!
