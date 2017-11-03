The chairman of Toyota South Africa Motors and CEO of Toyota Motor Europe‚ Dr. Johan van Zyl has been promoted from Managing Officer to Senior Managing Officer by Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) in Japan.
Having played a greater role in promoting the brand, van Zyl was promoted due to 'his exceptional business acumen and knowledge of the industry have been strengthened over the years with travels to Japan‚ the United States and into Africa‚" the company said in a statement on Friday.
The appointment which will be effective from April 2017, will see him become the first African to be appointed Senior Managing Officer by TMC.
Dr. Johan van Zyl who joined Toyota in 1993, was first promoted to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of Toyota South Africa Motors in 2002.
In 2009‚ he was appointed as Managing Officer of Toyota Motor Corporation in Japan and in 2013‚ he added Chief Executive Officer for Toyota in Africa to his responsibilities.
