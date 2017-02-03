South African Lesbian athlete, Caster Semenya debunks death rumor

The 2016 Olympic champion and lesbian athlete, has debunked the misinformation circulating on the internet, which claimed she died on Friday at a Palo Alto hospital in California.
The false report which was published on abs.cbn-tv.com, claimed Semenya suddenly fell ill while she and her wife Violet were in the United States for 'a possible endorsement deal' with Apple Inc.
'She was fine but complained of minor chest pains a day before our coming. It wasn’t something we had to worry about,' Violet was falsely quoted as saying.
Responding to the false report, Caster took to her IG Page today, to share a clapback post at those wishing her death.
See her post below...
