South African artist, Zwelethu Mthethwa found guilty of murdering sex worker

Popular South African artist, Zwelethu Mthethwa was on Thursday found guilty of murdering a sex worker in the Woodstock city of Cape Town in April 2013, the verdict which put an end to a 4-year case.
He was arrested after he was seen in a video footage parking his Porsche, crossing the road and striking down a woman on a sidewalk.
Mathethwa repeatedly and forcefully kicked and hit the woman’s head and body leaving her to die before he drove off in his car. The dead body of the 23-year-old sex worker was found by a security guard about an hour after the incident.
Appearing before the Western Cape High Court yesterday, Zwelethu Mthethwa was found guilty of murder with intent in the form of 'dolus eventualis' for the 2013 vicious assault of 23-year-old sex worker Nokuphila Kumalo.
According to EWN report, sentencing proceedings are expected to start in two weeks.
