South African actress, Sade Giliberti excited after getting her first role as a lesbian

South African lesbian actress, Sade Giliberti who last year relocated to the UK to further her acting career, on Thursday took to her IG page to express her joy, after starring in the upcoming LGBTI-themed web series, 'Spectrum London'.
'I'm so excited about this project and so proud of all of us in it. My first real lesbian role as a lesbian. Thank you to my real bae for your endless support and love throughout this project,' she wrote, when she shared a racy photo of herself kissing another Lesbian actress. See her full post after the cut..
1 comment:
Abomination.. tufiaaaakwa!
Post a Comment