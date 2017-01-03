South Africa to become first African country to legalise Cannabis

'I wish to confirm that our office is working on a number of guidance documents to be shared with the public relating to the manufacture of cannabis for medicinal purposes'.The Medical Innovation Bill was first tabled by late MP Mario Oriani-Ambrosini who died of lung cancer in 2014, the same year he introduced the bill in Parliament seeking for the legalisation of cannabis for medicinal purposes, due to his health.
When the guidance documents are ready and approved, South Africa will be the very first African country to legalise the use of Cannabis for medical purposes in the country.
And other pple will apply their own understanding of 'medicinal' to the use.
Bomboklak rasta.
