 South Africa to become first African country to legalise Cannabis | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 1 March 2017

South Africa to become first African country to legalise Cannabis

South Africa will soon become the first African country to legalise cannabis sativa, popularly known as marijuana for strictly medical purposes. In a letter sent to Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), who have been championing the legalisation of the Medical Innovation Bill, the Medicines Control Council (MCC) revealed that the proposed guidelines on cannabis production for medicinal use would soon publish.


'I wish to confirm that our office is working on a number of guidance documents to be shared with the public relating to the manufacture of cannabis for medicinal purposes'.
The Medical Innovation Bill was first tabled by late MP Mario Oriani-Ambrosini who died of lung cancer in 2014, the same year he introduced the bill in Parliament seeking for the legalisation of cannabis for medicinal purposes, due to his health.

When the guidance documents are ready and approved, South Africa will be the very first African country to legalise the use of Cannabis for medical purposes in the country.
Posted by at 3/01/2017 04:50:00 am

1 comment:

Kingston said...

And other pple will apply their own understanding of 'medicinal' to the use.
Bomboklak rasta.

1 March 2017 at 05:28

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts