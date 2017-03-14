SON nabs supplier of expired cosmetics, discover two four-storey buildings filled with expired products

The products occupied every nook and cranny of the building, including beneath the stairs. Most of the products found stored in the building dated as far back as 2004, but rather than do the right thing and destroy them, Joseph and his workers change the expiry date on the products to a later date and supply them to his customers. He owns shops at Balogun market in Trade Fair Complex from where he supplies to major stores within Trade Fair and across Nigeria.
When quizzed by SON, Joseph claimed that he had invited NAFDAC a number of times to come and destroy the products but the agency never shows up in time and when they do, they only destroy a few and leave the rest. NAFDAC denied his claims, calling them lies and wondered why he had to change the dates on the products if indeed he was waiting for them to get destroyed.
Mr. Bede Obayi, the Head, Inspectorate and Compliance SON, speaking on behalf of Mr. Osita Aboloma, the Director-General, SON, said that the culprit will face the wrath of the law. He promised that further investigations will be carried out and the expired goods already in the market will be recalled from the retailers at the expense of Mr. Joseph Udeh. He lamented the effect the expired products would have on consumers, especially babies for whom a number of the products were made.
