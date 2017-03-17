"Sometimes people pretend you're the bad person, so they don't feel guilty about the things they did to you" - Tonto's estranged hubby

Olakunle Churchill was accused of domestic violence, adultery and more
by his estranged wife, actress Tonto Dikeh. Allegations on what caused
the breakdown of their marriage has since been flying back and forth
between their camps. Churchill however shared the quote above today and
his caption read: "Real eyes realize real eyes".
Interestingly, his alleged side chic, Rosaline Meurer liked the post on Instagram. Guess she's standing with him no matter what.
11 comments:
Real women stand by their men.tonto na jst moron as if she didnt date scores of married men wen wen she was single.karma
Both be grinding, dancing nd smooching it all d way up secretly! These two though.
Hmmm. Okay.
Interesting. So who is lying? I think both parties involved are guilty to some extent.
LindA what do u expect from such people they have showed with a show of shame,even if u you catch an arm robber red-handed,he will swear with bible sef,churchhill a cheats yahoo and woman beater , rosy the professional runs girl , she even pierced her tongue ,
Rosy,,,it's not good ooo..karma exist dear..no one is perfect..since people are insinuating you broke Tonto's marriage,why don't you step aside and give them breathing space.stop liking comments like this.God will give you your own husband,you are a beautiful woman.what lies ahead of you is greater than what you re holding onto.his wife is going thru emotional state.pls,let work be work and draw the line.you your tongue to count your teeth...one love..OBEJ
too bad
churchill and tontolet drama..
Ezigbo real eyes ...this one no be talk
EUNIQUE
Funny dude with funny quote liked by side chick.God is good all the time
Well,everybody sabi say Tonto na olosho before him meet the bobo and played different games to marry the churchill dude because of d plenty money way dey d bobo hand and she sef suppose just give space for olosho's like herself to chop for the money...Thank God the jazz don clear for the bobo eyes..Please beware of girls when you are rich because it will only get you into trouble and future wahala because na olosho sabi take care of man pass when u v money,na dem sabi fuck pass and sabi cook pass,and dem sabi suck prick too, so just open your eyes and think right before marrying any babe...Marriage is no joke
