Sometime in September premieres in Abuja

Sometime in September is an emotional thriller featuring Segun Arinze, Eve Esin, Antai Archibong, Jane Eshiet, Prinz Emmy, Henshaw Emmanuel who also doubled as the Producer, and a host of other seasoned actors.
It is about the travails of a couple Koko and Henshaw who struggle to raise Dan an Autistic child who society has rejected.
It is filled with Emotion, action, good directorial, acting, and cinematographic techniques and skills.
Eyaba who has directed successful projects like The Frontiers, an Action series for the Nigeria Customs Service and the Associate producer of the AMVCA 2017 nomination for best TV series “Beyond your sight” for Wells Entertainment and Nigeria Police force brings his wealth of experience to bear in this work which he hopes to use to create awareness on Autism Spectrum Disorder.
The Premiere comes up on the 2nd April, 2017 (World Autism awareness day) at Silverbird Cinemas Abuja.
UK and USA premiere comes up next.
For enquires call 08035927275/08183313357 or send a mail to twoetfilms@gmail.com
