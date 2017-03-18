Social media platform, Pintrest has been banned in China

People mostly use the site to pin images and tips on home decor, hair styles, cooking, wedding planning and fashion.
However, according to watchdog group Greatfire.org, which monitors censorship and accessibility of websites in China, the Pinterest block started earlier this month.
The timing coincided with China's annual National People's Congress, a sensitive time in Beijing when China's top leadership and thousands of delegates gather to set the country's political and economic course for the year.
Pinterest's ban fits a pattern of China blocking sites that compete with emerging local rivals
Backwardness
