Snoop Dogg shoots clown-like President Trump with fake gun in music video

A character in the video was a Trump parody named Ronald Klump and the rapper can be seen in one of the scenes, pointing a fake gun at the clown-like figure impersonating Donald Trump, complete with an orange face and blonde hair.
Another scene showed Ronald Klump holding a press conference at what was called the Clown House where he announced the deportation of all dogs. The dogs was spelt as 'doggs'. Snoop Dogg explained that the motivation for the song came from the need to deal with the real issues in the United States. He said he needed to take time out from making party records to make the political record which gives a voice to the people who do not have a voice.
"I feel like it’s a lot of people making cool records, having fun, partying, but nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this f**king clown as president, and the sh** that we dealing with out here, so I wanted to take time out to push pause on a party record and make one of these records for the time being." He said to Billboard.
He continued:
"Making a song that was not controversial but real -- real to the voice of the people who don’t have a voice. It’s not like [Jesse] told me to make a record to express what I’m expressing on the song, but there were certain things that he said that brought that feeling, to make me want to express that when I was writing."
Another scene in the video shows actor Michael Rapaport starring as a suburban clown father who gets pulled over by a clown police and is shot with a fake gun. The video was co-directed by Jesse Wellens and James DeFina. He revealed that the record will be on his new album called Never Left.
Meanwhile, Senator Marco Rubio reacted the Snoop's video yesterday, saying he does not approve of it and that the wrong person could see it and get the wrong idea.
"Snoop shouldn't have done that. We've had presidents assassinated before in this country so anything like that is something people should be very careful about," he told TMZ.
See the video below.
No comments:
Post a Comment