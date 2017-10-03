 Slaughter of Almajiri children in Niger State, barbaric, callous, inhuman -Former PDP gubernatorial candidate, Umar Nasko | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 10 March 2017

Slaughter of Almajiri children in Niger State, barbaric, callous, inhuman -Former PDP gubernatorial candidate, Umar Nasko

Umar Nasko, former Gubernatorial candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State has condemned the brutal murder of Almajiri children in an Islamic State.
LIB reported that suspected ritualists on Wednesday, stormed the school located in Tungan Magajiya in Rijau Local government area and slaughtered five young boys and then made away with their blood. One survived and is currently receiving treatment in a hospital.
In a statement issued yesterday, the politician described the murder as barbaric, callous and inhuman.
"I have read the news of the barbaric slaughter of 5 almajiri children in Rijau, a neighbouring local government to my home town of Nasko
The sad incidence is barbaric, callous and a desperate call for action by all of us concerned. That this vicious act was visited on the innocent children is deeply heart aching. How could any one with blood running in his veins descend to killing children, even in war it is upon all factions to protect children. But our hearts have turned dry and humanity seem to have dried up for the insatiable needs. 
I call on law enforcement agents to leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of the culprits, I also urge our people of Rijau to kindly volunteer information to the security agents to enable them do their job efficiently.  Rijawa, fellow Nigerlites and Nigerians pls accept my deepest sympathy.
