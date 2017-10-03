Slaughter of Almajiri children in Niger State, barbaric, callous, inhuman -Former PDP gubernatorial candidate, Umar Nasko

In a statement issued yesterday, the politician described the murder as barbaric, callous and inhuman.
"I have read the news of the barbaric slaughter of 5 almajiri children in Rijau, a neighbouring local government to my home town of Nasko.
The sad incidence is barbaric, callous and a desperate call for action by all of us concerned. That this vicious act was visited on the innocent children is deeply heart aching. How could any one with blood running in his veins descend to killing children, even in war it is upon all factions to protect children. But our hearts have turned dry and humanity seem to have dried up for the insatiable needs.
I call on law enforcement agents to leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of the culprits, I also urge our people of Rijau to kindly volunteer information to the security agents to enable them do their job efficiently. Rijawa, fellow Nigerlites and Nigerians pls accept my deepest sympathy.
