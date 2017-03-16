Six students of UNILAG charged for allegedly gang-raping a 17-year-old female student

The suspects, whose names were given as Simeon Omowole, 18; Randy Chukka, 17; Samuel Oyefara, 18; Peter Adeboyega, 17; Chuka Chukwu, 19; and a female Peace Nwakanma, 18, reportedly conspired with another man who is still at large to rape the unnamed student.
Peace, the only female in the group, is said to have lured the victim to the place where she was raped. The rape was filmed and the video kept as a tool to intimidate her.
NAN disclosed that the prosecutor, Anthonia Osayande, told the court that the offences were committed in January at High-Rise private boys' quarters, University of Lagos.
She said: “The six students sexually harassed the girl with video clips in order to intimidate her. They all had sexual intercourse with the 17-year-old without her consent.”
The suspects pleaded not guilty to a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, rape and sexual harassment and were granted bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties each in like sum by the Chief Magistrate, A. Ipaye-Nwachukwu who said one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the accused, while the second surety should be a civil servant of not less than Grade Level 14. She also demanded that the sureties are to provide an evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.
The case was adjourned to May 18 pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions.
