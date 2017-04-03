Sir Rod Stewart causes outrage as he mimcs Jihadi John ISIS execution on trip to desert in a video posted online(Video)

British rock singer, Sir Rod Stewart, caused a stir after a video was shared online of him playfully mimicking a murder scene by ISIS' executioner-in-chief, Jihadi John, who beheaded dozens of people. Stewart shot the video in a desert while visiting Abu Dhabi with his wife, Penny Lancaster, 45, and friends.
In the video which was made public by his wife, Sir Rod, 72, can be seen leading a group of people in a walk across the sand. Rod made one of his male friends to kneel in the sand then he pulled the friend's head back and pretended to cut him across the throat in typical terrorist execution style.
A lot of people have expressed outrage at the joke, calling it sick and tasteless. One of such is Bethany Haines, whose father, David Haines, was killed by the terrorist group.
"This actually happened to my dad and it's not something to joke about," she said.
Sir Rod has since apologised for the mock execution and said that his action had been misinterpreted. He explained that he had been 'larking around' before his show in Abu Dhabi last night and that the execution was a Game of Thrones reenactment not an ISIS execution.
See the video that caused the outrage and more photos below.
No comments:
Post a Comment