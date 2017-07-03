Singer, George Michael died of natural causes with weakened heart and damaged liver- Coroner finally reveals

Darren Salter, senior coroner for Oxfordshire has finally revealed that legendary singer, George Michael died from a weakened heart and damaged liver, putting hearts of his family members and fans to rest after police earlier claimed his death was “unexplained but not suspicious”. and an earlier post-mortem had come back as “inconclusive” .
George Michael, 53, died in his Oxfordshire home on Christmas day and his lifeless body was found by his boyfriend Fadi Fawaz with his family planning to carry out an inquest into his death, but with the coroner's revelation his family can now bury him peacefully with his former partner Kenny Goss previously saying he believed the singer's body 'just gave up'.
Darren Salter said: 'Inquiries into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final post-mortem report received.
'As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further enquiries.'
Michael, had chart-topping hits including Last Christmas, faith and Freedom and won several Brit, Grammy, GLAAD and American Music awards, but has been battling heart and liver issues the last couple of years.
May his soul rest in peace!
