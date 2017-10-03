Sickening video: Two men intentionally break drunk woman's leg because she asked them to

The trio were drunk, having been drinking together on the bench visible in the video, and the woman apparently came up with the request that the men should break her leg. Obliging her, the woman got in position, putting her foot on the bench and holding on to one of the men, while the other man got in position to break her leg.
He jumped into the air then came down forcefully on the woman's outstretched leg, sending her, the other man and the bench tumbling to the ground. The woman can be seen crying as the men lifted the bench, helped her up to it and dusted her off. She was in so much pain and kept writhing while her male companions cleaned up the place. At the time they helped her up, she was unable to walk on her own and needed support from her friends.
The incident took place at a park in Nizhny Tagil, Russia. A neighbour, who lives close to the park where the stunt was pulled, told Tagilcity.ru :
"People drink there near the entrance every summer, but someone having their leg broken - with their consent - that is something new and completely mad."
No punitive measure have been taken against the men considering that the woman did not lodge a complaint, according to police reports.
See more photos and video below...
