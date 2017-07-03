Shop U.S and China stores, pay in Naira and get free shipping to Nigeria on GoodsExpress

International stores like Amazon, Walmart, Ebay, Old Navy, AliExpress and lots more are now easily accessible on GoodsExpress. GoodsExpress is very easy to use as there is no need to download an App, all you need to do is visit the website, search for your item of choice and add your preferred option to cart, you can add as many items as you wish as there is no limit to the amount of items you can buy.
Shipping from the U.S and China to Nigeria is a big headache for individual shoppers and small business owners but GoodsExpressis giving out free shipping for people who SIGN UP before March 31st to get 90 days of free shipping from their favorite U.S and China stores. Also, the return policy is simple as Goods Express offers free returns for wrong items or items that do not meet your specification when you placed your order. There is no need to worry about customs and taxes as Goods Express handles all that for free.
To enjoy Goods Express, you need to SIGN UP to get 90 Days of FREE Shipping from Top U.S and China Stores to Nigeria.
SIGN UP NOW and Claim FREE Shipping.
Offer Ends March 31st 2017
Watch video here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QS5GXbGADmQ
