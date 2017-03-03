 'She kind of likes my sense of humor' - George Bush explains his fondness for Michelle Obama | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 3 March 2017

'She kind of likes my sense of humor' - George Bush explains his fondness for Michelle Obama

In January, LIB shared photos that shows former president George Bush smitten with Michelle Obama. (Read HERE) Now, Bush is back in the public eye to promote his new book, "Portraits of Courage," and in an interview with People magazine, he said "when I saw her, it was a genuine expression of affection. She kind of likes my sense of humor. Anybody who likes my sense of humor, I immediately like".

Bush and Michelle are often seated next to each other during events, including the interfaith memorial service for the victims of the Dallas police shooting in July, last year's funeral for former first lady Nancy Reagan and the 2015 commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the historic civil rights march in Selma, Alabama.
"I can't remember where else I've sat next to her, but I probably have a few wisecracks and she seemed to like it OK. I needle her a little bit and around her, I'm fairly lighthearted" Bush said.
