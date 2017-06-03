"She didn't shout or complain after she woke up" - Tunde Ednut justifies molestation in Big Brother Naija show

Either Tunde Ednut didn't watch the show after Kemen was evicted to understand what really happened or he's in the category of people who don't understand the meaning of consent. Ednut took to his IG page to defend Kemen after his disqualification. According to the singer, since Tboss didn't shout or complain after she briefly woke up as Kemen molested her, there's nothing wrong with his actions. The true meaning of consent seems to evade Ednut and someone needs to educate him...
6 comments:
Why will she shout or complain when she didn't know what happened. She only knew when the video was shown to her
linda ikeji your a blogger now stick to your own business n leave pples account n comments alone!!
Ordinary people... gaan watch the video or shut yiur trap
Why will she shout or complain when she didnt knew what
happened. it was when big brother called her to the diary room and showed her the video, that she knew about it.
Shut up fool
Tunde is a complete nonentity
Post a Comment