 "She didn't shout or complain after she woke up" - Tunde Ednut justifies molestation in Big Brother Naija show | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 6 March 2017

"She didn't shout or complain after she woke up" - Tunde Ednut justifies molestation in Big Brother Naija show

Either Tunde Ednut didn't watch the show after Kemen was evicted to understand what really happened or he's in the category of people who don't understand the meaning of consent. Ednut took to his IG page to defend Kemen after his disqualification. According to the singer, since Tboss didn't shout or complain after she briefly woke up as Kemen molested her, there's nothing wrong with his actions. The true meaning of consent seems to evade Ednut and someone needs to educate him...

Posted by at 3/06/2017 11:10:00 am

6 comments:

ORDINARY PEOPLE said...

Why will she shout or complain when she didn't know what happened. She only knew when the video was shown to her

6 March 2017 at 11:14
asap T said...

linda ikeji your a blogger now stick to your own business n leave pples account n comments alone!!

6 March 2017 at 11:19
Anonymous said...

Ordinary people... gaan watch the video or shut yiur trap

6 March 2017 at 11:21
Anonymous said...

Why will she shout or complain when she didnt knew what
happened. it was when big brother called her to the diary room and showed her the video, that she knew about it.

6 March 2017 at 11:22
Anonymous said...

Shut up fool

6 March 2017 at 11:28
Anonymous said...

Tunde is a complete nonentity

6 March 2017 at 11:29

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts