Share your Okafor’s Law story and win cash gifts from Omoni Oboli #MyOkaforsLawStory

Omoni Oboli wants you to share your Okafor’s Law story (personal or not) on Twitter or Instagram and stand a chance to be among the winners who will win N10 000 each or be among others who will get free VIP tickets to the grand premiere of the movie.
Have you ever experienced Okafor’s Law or you know someone who has experienced it? Share it using #MyOkaforsLawStory.
The #MyOkaforsLawStory competition will start on Monday, March 6 and ends on Saturday, March 11, 2017 by 11pm; anyone can participate in this competition but tweets have to be numbered, innovative and engaging, and participants must use #MyOkaforsLawStory hashtag and must also cc: @BBBMediaNG in their tweets or instagram posts. The winners will be collated and announced on Monday, 13, 2017. All enquiries concerning this should be directed at @BBBMediaNG twitter handle.
The grand premiere for Okafor’s Law will hold on March 24, 2017 in Lagos. All press interested in covering the event or for partnership should get in touch with BBB Media (media@bbbmediang.com) for accreditation and their pass.
