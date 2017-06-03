Sex attacker slashed his throat to avoid going to prison and his plan worked

He was airlifted to the hospital following the stunt and was remanded in custody upon his release from the hospital.
Lukasz had been on trial for grabbing a shopkeeper and kissing her on the lips. He had approached the shopkeeper and pointed to his cheeks, asking her to kiss him. Without waiting for his request to be granted or refused, he leaned over the counter, kissed her cheeks then asked for her help. Afterward, he grabbed her and kissed her on the lips.
The victim, when making a statement said that she was upset by his action and still feels uncomfortable about what happened. Lukasz was sentenced at Swansea Crown Court, UK, on Monday to a three-year community order.
Judge Paul Thomas told him:
‘What you did when you mistakenly thought you were going to prison in fact has landed you in prison where you otherwise would not have been.’
Lukasz' lawyer, Jon Tarrant, said both offenses Lukasz had admitted, sexual assault and possession of a bladed article, were committed as a result of ‘misinterpretation’ on his client’s part.
Judge Thomas said both offenses were serious and the knife incident involved a ‘significant’ breach of court security. He revealed that further investigation will be carried out to ascertain how he got into the court with a weapon and other people who let it happen will be punished.
Judge Thomas said both offenses were serious and the knife incident involved a ‘significant’ breach of court security. He revealed that further investigation will be carried out to ascertain how he got into the court with a weapon and other people who let it happen will be punished.
"You caused a great deal of distress to the people who saw what you were doing. That must have been a very unpleasant experience for them."
Lukasz was ordered to take part in a community sex offender treatment programme as part of his community order, plus carry out 80 hours unpaid work and attend a rehabilitation activity requirement for 10 days. He will have to sign the sex offender’s register for five years and was made the subject of a restraining order not to approach the woman.
No comments:
Post a Comment