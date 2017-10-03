Seven terror suspects arrested over plot to assassinate Saudi Arabia's king Salman in Malaysia

Major tragedy was averted as seven suspects were arrested in Malaysia for plotting to kill Saudi Arabia's king Salman just days before the monarch touched down in the country. Inspector General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar said: 'They were planning to attack Arab royalties during their visit to Kuala Lumpur.
We got them in the nick of time.'
Malaysia said it had arrested four Yemenis, one Malaysian, one Indonesian and another man from the Far East - between February 21 and 26 for suspected links to militant groups including ISIS.
According to a senior Malaysian police source, the four Yemenis belonged to the Houthi movement, which hails from a Shi'ite Muslim sect and is supported by Iran. Saudi Arabia has been leading a war against the Houthi rebels in Yemen for the last two years.
Malaysia has arrested hundreds of people with suspected militant links during recent years.
